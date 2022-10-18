Sarah Michelle Gellar Congratulates Selma Blair on DWTS Run

After an impressive run on so many levels over the first five weeks of the 31st season of (now) Disney+'s Dancing with the Stars, actress Selma Blair announced that she is stepping away from the dance competition series due to health concerns connected with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "I've been monitored … I had MRIs, and the results came back, and it all adds up to, I can't go on with the competition, Blair shared to her dance partner Sasha Farber in a taped segment on Monday night. "I've pushed as far as I could. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want," Blair added. Now, Blair's good friend and Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) has taken to Instagram to congratulate her for her efforts and accomplishments over the past several weeks.

Long before ['Dancing with the Stars'], I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma, I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up. And a special thank you to [Sasha Farber] for making this experience what it has been for James- pure joy. I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts- [Selma Blair], your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you, Blair," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote in her Instagram post, which also included an image of Gellar and Blair together.

My heart and soul of all great things…. Always you, Smg [Sarah Michelle Gellar]. The way you show up for me. The way this ['Dancing with the Stars'] experience with [Sasha Farber] and all of the cast…. Has rallied with true grit and JOY and determination has inspired me more than I can process. I have been so fortunate to be loved by you. And now I have had the extreme elation and grace of dancing on a ballroom floor and being lifted and carried by my loves. And the public. It is a gift I will cherish forever. I love you so dearly. Thank you for being by my side on another journey. Here's to many more," Blair wrote in response, along with a black heart emoji before ending with, "I love you. Thank you." Now, here's a look at Blair's final season performance: