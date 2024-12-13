Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, dexter, sarah michelle gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar No Longer "No" on Buffy Return Thanks to Dexter

Sarah Michelle Gellar sounds more open to the idea of a Buffy return after what "Dexter" and "Sex and the City" did with their returns.

Earlier this week, Sarah Michelle Gellar had a chance to share how she felt about Buffy the Vampire Slayer continuing to impact younger generations during a premiere event for her new series, Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips's (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin. As we've mentioned before, Buffy Summers is one of those iconic roles that will follow Gellar throughout her career. Up until now (and we've included an example below), Gellar has maintained the position that the "Buffyverse" should continue on in series form- but it doesn't need her returning as Buffy for it to work. But during today's edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, Gellar offered a very interesting answer when asked about the possibility of a return – one that sounds as if she's warmed a bit to the idea that it could work, citing the series she's currently starring in and a popular HBO series that's finding sequel series success on Max.

"It's funny. I always used to say, 'No," 'cause it's in this bubble and so perfect. But watching 'Sex and the City' and seeing 'Dexter' and realizing there are ways to do it definitely does get your mind thinking." Christian Slater – Gellar's "Original Sin" co-star who joined her for the interview – noted that it wouldn't need to be a prequel, with Gellar agreeing. "I mean, it's a universe and it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think more so than ever." Here's a look at the clip from the daytime talk show, where Gellar helps keep hope alive:

Buffy Finale "Set Up" Reboot (But Not With Her): Sarah Michelle Gellar

"That's an interesting question. I think that the way we left the show was set up for that. There was a reason why the idea was that instead of 'into one generation there is one Slayer,' why not share the power among women," Gellar shared when asked about her thoughts on how a reboot could be approached during an interview from April 2023. In S07E22 "Chosen," the long-running series ends with the destruction of Sunnydale and the Hellmouth – while slayers around the globe had their powers activated in a concerted effort to take down the First. "That's one of the biggest issues with women is, we so often don't support the other women around us. And so I think it's a perfect way to tell the story through a modern lens. I just don't think it should be me because of those inevitable comparisons. But I think that if somebody has a way in through those other Slayers – like, we left that there for a reason. We could have just ended it, but we didn't. So I'm all for it; if someone has that story, I just don't think I'm the person that's – no, let me rephrase that. I know I'm not the person to tell that story," Gellar added – and that includes even behind-the-scenes involvement like executive producing.

