Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on New Generations Discovering Series

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Dexter: Original Sin) feels "fortunate" and "spoiled" by how new generations are embracing Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

With this weekend bringing the series premiere of Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips's (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Dexter: Original Sin, the cast attended the show's premiere in New York City on Wednesday night. One of those in attendance was Sarah Michelle Gellar, who stars as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department – and some who is expected to have a major influence on young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson). But as we've mentioned before, when you portray a pop culture icon like Buffy Summers like Gellar did, the questions are always going to be coming. During the red carpet event, Gellar was how it feels knowing that Buffy the Vampire Slayer is still influencing new generations of viewers long after it wrapped up its original run.

"It's incredible. As an actor, you hoped, dreamed to be a part of something that stands the test of time, that new generations and new generations want to discover and find… they still find it's not only relevant to them, but it's meaningful to them. And I'm incredibly… I'm incredibly fortunate and incredibly spoiled." Here's a look at the clip from AP Entertainment, followed by Gellar's previous comments on how the original series finale was a perfect set-up for a return series (just not with her).

Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on "Buffy" slaying through generations. The former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star attended the premiere for "Dexter: Original Sin" Wednesday in New York. pic.twitter.com/h7igsl4nBS — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Buffy Finale "Set Up" Reboot (But Not With Her): Sarah Michelle Gellar

"That's an interesting question. I think that the way we left the show was set up for that. There was a reason why the idea was that instead of 'into one generation there is one Slayer,' why not share the power among women," Gellar shared when asked about her thoughts on how a reboot could be approached during an interview from April 2023. In S07E22 "Chosen," the long-running series ends with the destruction of Sunnydale and the Hellmouth – while slayers around the globe had their powers activated in a concerted effort to take down the First. "That's one of the biggest issues with women is, we so often don't support the other women around us. And so I think it's a perfect way to tell the story through a modern lens. I just don't think it should be me because of those inevitable comparisons. But I think that if somebody has a way in through those other Slayers – like, we left that there for a reason. We could have just ended it, but we didn't. So I'm all for it; if someone has that story, I just don't think I'm the person that's – no, let me rephrase that. I know I'm not the person to tell that story," Gellar added – and that includes even behind-the-scenes involvement like executive producing.

