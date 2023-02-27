Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares "Buffy"/Pedro Pascal Reminder (RIP Eddie) Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack) shared a look back at Pedro Pascal's appearance on Buffy the Vampire Slayer: "When Mother met Father."

In you're a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, then we're sure you're more than well aware of S04E01 "The Freshman." That season opener saw Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) & Willow (Alyson Hannigan) attending UC Sunnydale. Buffy had a hard time with her classmates, roommate, and professor. At least there was fellow freshman Edward, aka Eddie, the one bond Buffy could make. Of course, that meant Eddie had to be turned into a vampire for Buffy to slay later. If my brain can dial up its time machine properly, I remember fans not being too thrilled with Eddie being killed off, arguing that the two had a chemistry even in their brief moments together. And the actor who portrayed the tragically-fated Eddie? Why, it was none other than Pedro Pascal, already demonstrating his uncanny ability to win over viewers in record-breaking time. Of course, since then, Pascal's learned to take roles on shows like The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, where the character is a bit more "survival savvy" (granted, Game of Thrones doesn't exactly help our argument). With Gellar and Pascal pretty much all over our pop culture map these days (Gellar currently has Wolf Pack on Paramount+), it seemed only inevitable that Gellar would harken back to the late 90's for a reminder of what "mother" and "father" were like back in the day.

Here's a look at Gellar's Instagram post from earlier today, followed by a look back at some other "Buffy" intel that Gellar's been gracious enough to share over the past few weeks:

Sarah Michelle Gellar on BTVS & Dolly Parton

During an interview with with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show from earlier this month, Gellar discussed what life's been like for her on both sides of the camera. And while the entire interview is worth your time (especially when Gellar compares/contrasts "Buffy" with Wolf Pack), the reveal at the 2:50 mark grabbed our attention by the collar. Now, maybe this makes me a bad "Buffy" fan, but I didn't realize that the amazing Dolly Parton was a producer on BTVS (albeit a somewhat "silent" producer, though Parton was known to send cast gifts). Gellar discusses that very fact with Fallon, as well as how she reacted after Parton praised the series & she realized that Parton knew who she was.

Here's a look at Gellar's interview with Fallon, followed by a look back at some other "Buffy" thoughts that Gellar had to share:

Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks Back on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

In a recent profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar shared some additional thoughts on "Buffy," her experiences working on the series, and the seasons/episodes she's hesitant to show her children:

Gellar Has "Come to a Good Place" with Her "Buffy" Years- Just Don't Expect a "Tell-All" Anytime Soon: "I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about. I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

Gellar Hopes "Buffy" Legacy Can Outshine Whedon's Failures: "I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of 'Buffy.' I will always be proud of what my castmates did [and] what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Gellar Didn't Want Her Children Watching All Seven Seasons: "We watched seasons one through five. "We skipped around a lot on those last two. I have trouble with six. It wasn't appropriate for them at the time, and I just don't want to rewatch it." (Note: the later seasons of "Buffy" included the controversial Buffy/Spike (James Marsters) storyline that involved an attempted rape).