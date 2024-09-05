Posted in: Movies, NBC, TV | Tagged: saturday night, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night: Laraine Newman Praises "Brilliant" Emily Fairn, Film

Original SNL cast member Laraine Newman had kind words for "brilliant actor" Emily Fairn, and Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan's Saturday Night.

In slightly more than a month, director/writer Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan will take us back nearly 50 years to the final moments when NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series Saturday Night Live went from being a dream to becoming a reality. Earlier today, a mini-teaser was released that does an excellent job of breaking down who's who in the massive ensemble cast – for example, Emily Fairn portrays original SNL cast member Laraine Newman. Why did we mention Fairn? Because the actor – and the film – received high praise from none other than Newman. "Honored to have this brilliant actor play me. I've kept silent after seeing the SNL movie because honestly, I don't know how to express my feelings on it. I can say it's thoroughly entertaining-heart pounding- brilliantly written, directed and the actors are all superb," Newman shared in a social media post earlier today.

Based on Reitman and Kenan's interviews with the living cast, writers, and crew about the launch of SNL, Sony Pictures' upcoming film Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the show's very first broadcast. Previously, we were treated to an official trailer and two key art posters – but now, Reitman and the team are taking viewers behind the scenes to show the hard work and painstaking attention to detail that went into recreating one of the most iconic nights in television history. Here's a look at a teaser "role call" showing us who's who in the upcoming film:

With a screening during Telluride Film Festival (TFF) and one set for Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) ahead of its October 11th premiere, here's a look behind the scenes of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Saturday Night:

Sony's Saturday Night stars Dylan O'Brien (Dan Aykroyd), Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris), Cory Michael Smith (Chevy Chase), Matt Wood (John Belushi), Ella Hunt (Gilda Radner), Emily Fairn (Laraine Newman), and Kim Matula (Jane Curtin). In addition, the film stars Willem Dafoe (David Tebet), Nicholas Braun (Jim Henson), Matthew Rhys (George Carlin), Kaia Gerber (Jacqueline Carlin), J.K. Simmons (Milton Berle), Jon Batiste (Billy Preston), Andrew Barth Feldman (Neil Levy), Naomi McPherson (Janis Ian), and Finn Wolfhard as an NBC page.

Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, Sony's Saturday Night is produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, Jason Reitman, and Gil Kenan. Executive producers on the film are Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano.

