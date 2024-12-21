Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Hell's Paradise

Hell's Paradise Season 2 Premieres on Crunchyroll in January 2026

Hell's Paradise, the acclaimed samurai body horror-action anime, is getting season two and will be streamed on Crunchyroll in January 2026.

Hell's Paradise Season 2 was just announced during Jump Festa 2025 in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the new season exclusively when it arrives in January 2026. Crunchyroll News confirmed the announcement. Get ready for more samurai swordplay action with supernatural body horror and betrayals galore. Just another day in a supernatural jidaigeki anime series.

In Hell's Paradise, Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope—in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair's breadth away. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru survive this harrowing quest?

In the teaser trailer for Hell's Paradise Season 2, Sagiri and her friends advance into the depths of the mysterious Shinsenkyo and show new executioners, including Yamada Asaemon Shugen, who landed on the island.

Hell's Paradise is based on the original manga by Yuki Kaji. Hell's Paradise Season 2 is produced by studio MAPPA (Chainsaw Man; Attack on Titan Final Season; JUJUTSU KAISEN). Staff returning are Kaori Makita as director, Akira Kindaichi as the series composition writer, Akitsugu Hisagi as the character designer, and the music is composed by Yoshiaki Dewa. Chiaki Kobayashi and Yumiri Hanamori return to voice the characters Gabimaru and Sagiri Yamada Asaemon, respectively. Director Kaori Makita, who directed the anime series since its first season, also shared the following comment: "Thank you to those who watched the first season of Hell's Paradise and waiting for the second season! I am happy to be able to work on the story of Gabimaru and his friends again. In the first season, each of the characters survived while facing troubles. How will we depict the changes in their hearts this time? How should we depict that scene in the original manga? I am back the days to think about Gabimaru and his friends every day. The second season of Hell's Paradise is being produced in a very good atmosphere with a lot of staff members who are full of love for the series. We hope you are looking forward to it." Hell's Paradise SEASON 1 is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!