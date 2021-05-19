Saturday Night Live: Anya Taylor-Joy at Table Read; Lil Nas X Reminder

If it's Wednesday then you know what that means, right? It's time for us to take a look at this weekend's Season 46 finale host Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) rehearsing before hitting the Studio 8H stage for NBC's Saturday Night Live (with Lil Nas X as the musical guest). With this being the season wrap-up before the fall, we're looking forward to seeing just how fast and frantic things will get and who might be dropping in for a surprise appearance. Lil Nas X has already posted a promise on social media that "Montero" and a new song will be in play that night (we're thinking the song that's dropping on Friday), so there's already that to look forward to.

Here's your official look at Taylor-Joy in the middle of a table read, followed by Lil Nas X needing a reminder of when the show is because his Friday is looking kinda busy- and it might have to do with some new music dropping that day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

Now here's a look back at the formal intro video for this weekend's SNL season finale:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Anya Taylor-Joy Is Hosting the SNL Season Finale! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTjGIndiFi0)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

