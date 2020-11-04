Saturday Night Live: Chappelle's Back with Musical Guest Foo Fighters

Fans of NBC's Saturday Night Live knew they were in for something special when it was announced that comedian Dave Chappelle would be following in the footsteps of Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, and John Mulaney in hosting the 46th season of the long-running sketch comedy/music series. Except this one's a bit different, with it being the record-setting sixth live episode in a row for SNL. But important than that (nothing personal), it's the first show after the U.S. Presidential and Congressional elections(which we still don't have full results on even as this is being written). What you can be sure of is that the election will be front-and-center in the sketches, "Weekend Update," and definitely Chappelle's monologue.

Now we're getting a formal intro video for Chappelle's return to Studios 8H- with Foo Fighters joining him (following the season's previous musical artists Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and The Strokes) as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.