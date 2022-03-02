Saturday Night Live Checks In with Oscar Isaac During SNL Read-Thru

Welcome to Wednesday in the land of NBC's Saturday Night Live! And you know what that means, right? Yup, while Charli XCX begins rehearsals as the musical guest for this weekend's episode, we get a chance to check in with this weekend's host, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac. And that means a quick visit to see how things are going with read-thru, with Isaac changing things up from everyone else by actually looking up and letting us see his eyes. Seriously. Go back and look. We told you it was a rare occurrence. And that means tomorrow brings the on-stage promos… and will we be getting a Pete Davidson appearance this weekend? To be continued…

Now here's a look at Isaac in the middle of read-thru for this week, followed by what we've been treated to this week so far:

And here's a look back at the official teaser welcome for Isaac and Charli XCX. And don't forget that on March 12, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) takes the main stage at Studio 8H to host, with musical guest Rosalía joining Kravitz:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

