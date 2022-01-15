Saturday Night Live Confirms Will Forte, Måneskin for January 22nd

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning tonight for the second half of Season 47 with host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Schmigadoon!) and musical guest Bleachers (replacing rapper Roddy Ricch who was forced to back out over a COVID-19 exposure), it means it's also time to look ahead to see who else is on tap in the weeks ahead. With the network's Winter Olympics coverage kicking off at the beginning of February, we were curious to see how that would impact SNL's run. Now we know that SNL Alum and MacGruber star Will Forte will host on January 22, with rock band Måneskin as the musical guest.

Earlier today in the middle of what's been a relatively quiet SNL promo week (minus the swap with the musical guest), we were lucky enough to stumble upon a story involving Pete Davidson and Ye (Kanye West) so how could we resist? So here it is in a nutshell. Ye's ex Kim Kardashian West hosted SNL last fall, and then Kardashian West & Davidson reportedly started dating. Ye also started dating someone but apparently, he still wasn't happy about the whole situation. Then something came up about Ye buying a house across from Kardashian West but to be honest? We zoned out on it once it dipped its toe into E! land. But when Ye decides to bring Davidson's name into his song "My Life Was Never Eazy" (with The Game)? And you combine that with an otherwise slow & quiet SNL news cycle? How could we resist? Especially with a choice line like, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass" (see below) followed by someone asking, "Who?".

With all due respect to their greatness in their respective creative fields, we can say without hesitation that a Ye/Davidson fight would be one of the saddest things we ever witnessed- a perfect storm of slapping, holding, and hoping people around them pull them apart before they're forced to even consider throwing a real punch. And here's your chance to listen to the full song "My Life Was Never Eazy":

And for nostalgia purposes, here's a look back to last fall's "Jasmine and Aladdin" SNL sketch, where Aladdin (Davidson) has some concerns about taking the next step in his relationship with Jasmine (Kardashian West):

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).