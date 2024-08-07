Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: dionne warwick, Ego Nwodim, lorne michaels, nbc, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Ego Nwodim on Dionne Warwick, "Daddy Lorne" Slip

Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim discusses what it's like working with SNL EP Lorne Michaels and working with Dionne Warwick on the show.

Ego Nwodim is fortunate to be in such a nurturing environment as Saturday Night Live, initially as a featured player in 2018 before getting elevated to a full-time cast member in 2020. Among her memorable characters include Lisa from Temecula, Laura Winslow, L'evanka Trump, and Edith Puthie. She's also amassed an impressive array of impressions, including Dionne Warwick, Candace Owens, Eartha Kitt, Ilhan Omar, Katt Williams, Pam Oliver, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Whoopi Goldberg. In her sixth season, Nwodim discussed her relationship with creator and producer Lorne Michaels, who's been there since its premiere in 1975, aside from his time away from 1980-1985. Among the subjects discussed was his "curious" and generous nature and the nickname she inadvertently gave him.

Saturday Night Live Star Ego Nwodim on Creator Lorne Michaels and Dionne Warwick's Cameo

"What a curious man. I get flowers from him for my birthday every year, and I'm like, 'the man knows how to charm a woman,'" Nwodim told Interview Magazine of Michaels. "I know people are scared of him, but ain't nothing to be scared of. One time I slipped up and called him 'Daddy Lorne' to his face." Michaels is in his 43rd season and not looking to leave any time soon, at least not before the NBC weekly late-night variety series' 50th anniversary.

"We're doing the 50th-anniversary show in February of '25, so I will definitely be there for that, and definitely be there until that, and sometime before that, we'll figure out what we're gonna do," Michaels told Entertainment Tonight, though he's entertaining of the possibility of SNL alum and 30 Rock creator Tina Fey on taking over.

When asked about the tradition of certain celebrities confronting the cast member impersonating them, Nwodim said of Warwick, "A legend, a queen, a shining bright light of womanhood. I'm so grateful she embraced my impression of her. [When she visited SNL], she had a ton of Diet Coke and cigarettes in her dressing room. Legend." For more, you can check out the full interview here.

