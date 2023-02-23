Saturday Night Live: Harrelson, White Finally Stand Up to Fineman Host Woody Harrelson, musical guest Jack White & Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman took the main stage of Studio 8H for two SNL promos.

Welcome/intro video for this week's host (Woody Harrelson) and musical guest (Jack White)? Check! Midweek sketch? Check! Harrelson & NBC's Saturday Night Live cast checking in from read-thru? Check! Okay, so that gets us to Thursday evening on the U.S. east coast, which means it's time for Harrelson and White to be joined by SNL cast member Chloe Fineman for their main stage promos.

In the first promo, Fineman's thriller to be working with Harrelson again… well, it would be "again" if he had listened to some of the pitches she had for them to do a film together. Following that? Well, we're still not quite sure what it's about (and we watched it twice), but it includes White delivering dramatic, emotional dialogue… so there's that?

Saturday Night Live Season 48: Woody Harrelson/Jack White

On Wednesday night, we had a chance to check in with Harreslon & the SNL cast during read-thru – take a look (and then stick around for a look at how Harrelson's week has been so far:

During the midweek sketch from earlier on Wednesday, the soon-to-be newest "Five Timers Club" member took a nostalgic (and slightly confused) walk down SNL's hallways before being met by cast member Devon Walker. While we won't spoil what went down, we will say it involves a boombox and the downside of recording your every thought…

And don't forget that on March 4th, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host, with Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest. And then, on March 11th, we have Wednesday star Jenna Ortega taking the stage as host, with The 1975 along to perform. Now, here's a look at Harrelson helping keep a new tradition alive – the midweek sketch:

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome/intro video for Harrelson & White from Tuesday morning:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.