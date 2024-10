Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Host John Mulaney's SNL Week Officially Begins

Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney checked in on social media to let folks know that his SNL week was officially underway.

We almost don't know what to do with ourselves. Normally, our week covering NBC's Saturday Night Live usually gets underway on a Wednesday – but it looks like host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan are looking to get things started a bit early. Late on Monday, we speculated that a recent Roan post teasing something could lead to viewers getting a chance to check out a new song on Saturday night (more on that in a minute). And then, just before we crashed, we saw that Mulaney had checked in on social media to let folks know that his SNL week was officially underway. Check it out…

SNL 50: New Chappell Roan Music This Weekend?

Roan has a lot of folks wondering what could be going down this week – and it may or may not have to do with SNL. In an Instagram post from a few days ago, Roan posted images of five Polaroids with one word on each image – reading "She Gets The Job Done." Before noting that what we were seeing in the images was their merch, Roan wrote this as the caption: "This is a clue. Just let that sink in." Could we be looking at a possible announcement that a new studio album is on the way, a follow-up to 2023's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess? Could we see Roan debut a new track during SNL? Over the course of the year, fans have learned that the artist's new tracks will include some ballads, a mid-tempo rock track, and even a country song.

Now, here's a look at Roan's Instagram post dropping the clue that has fans throwing around all kinds of theories. Let's see if we get an answer before the weekend and maybe something new on SNL on Saturday night:

EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

