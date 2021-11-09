Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jonathan Majors & Taylor Swift

So with an impressive return after a short Halloween break, NBC's Saturday Night Live kept the momentum going with a Kieran Culkin-hosted (with musical guest Ed Sheeran) turn that hit and hit hard from the cold open to the final bows. So that brings us to this week's show, which sees Jonathan Majors (Loki, Lovecraft Country) hosting and Taylor Swift as the musical guest. And as pleasantly surprised as we were by this past weekend, this weekend has a ton of material to work with. First, we know we're going to get a righteously amazing performance from Swift, and we're expecting her to appear in a sketch or two. But it's Major we're really looking forward to, from the potential for Loki & Lovecraft Country sketches to Majors getting an opportunity to once again demonstrate his range on the big stage. So to kick off the promotional week, we have a look at the intro video welcoming the pair to Studio 8H.

Now here's a look at the official intro video for Majors and Swift's SNL run this weekend. And looking ahead to the pre-Thanksgiving weekend, November 20th brings Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) as host with musical guest Saweetie:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jonathan Majors Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiE3CJeyt74)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).