Saturday Night Live: It's Safe to Say Maya Rudolph's Ready for Spring

Intro video? Check! A look at this week's host at the table read? Check! So with only a little more than two days to go until SNL alum/one of the funniest people walking the planet Maya Rudolph takes the stage to host NBC's Saturday Night Live (with Jack Harlow joining as the musical guest), it feels like it should be time for a promo or tow from the host, musical guest, and an SNL cast member. Turns out our feelings were correct, with the long-running sketch comedy series released a Studio 8H-set teaser or two for what's to come. Speaking of the future, April 3 sees Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) hosting with St. Vincent as musical guest. The following week, Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) takes the hosting handoff on April 10, with Kid Cudi performing.

In the first of the two promos, SNL star Chris Redd that even though it's his birthday, hosts of Rudolph's stature are pretty much given anything they want. Even other people's birthdays. In the second promo, Redd gets a pretty definitive answer from Rudolph as to whether or not she's ready to host the first episode of the spring season:

Oh, and one more thing. Here's a clip of Dana Carvey doing his Joe Biden for Stephen Colbert (starting at the 6:35 mark)- is it just wishful thinking to hope that Carvey shows up Saturday night to take on Biden moving forward? It's a helluva take on the POTUS and definitely worth a fully made-up sketch run:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.