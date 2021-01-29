Saturday Night Live: John Krasinski's Reality Check; Mama Machine Gun?

With only two days to go now until NBC's Saturday Night Live returns for the second half of Season 46, we've reached that point in the weekly promo cycle where we get anywhere from 1-3 mini-teaser promos for that weekend's episode. This week, we've got host John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place Part II) and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly taking their turn- and as you're about to see? The two have some pretty good chemistry together. While hosting and performing this weekend serves as a first time for both, they're not the only first-timers coming up this season. On February 6, Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers take the reigns; while February 13 sees Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) hosting and Nathaniel Rateliff performing (with the hosts/musical guests for the February 20 and 27 shows not yet announced).

But for now, we've got SNL cast member Heidi Gardner reminding Krasinki of the pressures that come with hosting for the first time… the first episode back from break… on the first show of the new year…taking place on the first SNL Saturday post-Trump. And then there's the matter of disappointing Kelly, who lets Krasinksi and Gardner in on a little "family history" about his name:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.