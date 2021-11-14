Saturday Night Live: Jonathan Majors & Simu Liu Pass SNL Hosting Baton

Okay, if we're being completely honest? We're not sure what to do with this. Usually, once a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live wraps (like this weekend's edition with Loki & Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors and musical guest Taylor Swift, which we offered our thoughts on here), we have Sunday and Monday off until the cycle begins anew. In this case, it would be an intro video for this weekend's host Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) and musical guest Saweetie. And then something happened that we haven't had to deal with before. Liu landed in NYC early and decided to check out SNL's Studio 8H early. We're not going to lie; that kind of initiative already has us feeling good about next weekend. And as you're about to see from the following screencaps, we also appreciate that he's handling the experience exactly how we would no matter how internationally famous we were. Like a total fanboy honored to be there, documenting every second of it:

And here's that all-important moment from last night that can best be described as the passing of the hosting torch between Majors and Liu (though SNL Producer Lindsay Shookus probably had it better with the "baton" analogy):

"Shortly after this photo was taken, Simu was promptly tackled by security and ejected from the premises. He is currently in his hotel room eating nachos and rediscovering Taylor Swift," Liu joked in his Instagram post from earlier today along with the hashtag, "#WrongSaturday – here's a look:

