Saturday Night Live: Kanye West Accuses Issa Rae of Being Used by SNL

Normally, Sunday is the time when we pick apart the previous night's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live and start looking ahead to next week's episode- and with Adele hosting and H.E.R. performing, there's a whole lot to look forward. But then we have musical artist, alleged presidential nominee, and someone who is definitely not being used by Donald Trump to siphon off votes for him from the Black community Kanye West, who apparently took issue with this weekend's host Issa Rae (Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show) and her character's thoughts on West at the end of a sketch.

During the "Your Vote Chicago" sketch, a Chicago news anchor (Kenan Thompson) and two guests (Rae, Ego Nwodim) engage in a discussion about voting in the upcoming election. Rae's NAACP lawyer character stated that she was "voting for everybody Black (a nod to Rae's 2017 Emmys line where she said she was "rooting for everybody Black"). Towards the end of the sketch, Thompson's anchor teases a topic before going to commercial- one that Rae's character definitely drew a line on. "When we come back, we'll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kanye West," Thompson's said before the camera cuts to Rae's character quickly answering back with, "Kanye? F him!"

West took to Twitter Sunday morning to respond to the joke. "I've always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back," he wrote. "My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I'm praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I've paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful." From what we can interpret from the tweet, it appears West is accusing Rae of allowing SNL to use her as a Black woman as a "weapon" against West. After what could be interpreted as a condescending, passive-aggressive "prayer" wish, West does a deep-dive into patronizing by implying that Rae should be more appreciative of the "twenty years of service" he's put in that's created "our ability to be more successful" (though it sure does sound like he's telling her she should be thanking him for her success). On top of that, there's nothing about Rae and the way that she's presented herself that gives me the impression she lets anyone tell her what to do.

Here's a look at West's tweet from earlier on Sunday followed by the original sketch, with the comment in question starting around the 4:45 mark:

Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I'm praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I've paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv — ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

