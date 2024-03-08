Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, opinion, saturday night live, season 49, snl

Saturday Night Live Needs Response to GOP State of the Union Response

Sen. Katie Britt's GOP response to President Joseph Biden's State of the Union Address begs for the Saturday Night Live "cold open" treatment.

Article Summary Saturday Night Live needs to lampoon Sen. Katie Britt's GOP response.

The cold open could feature a standout impersonation of Britt.

Cecily Strong is our choice to nail the impression of Britt - though Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, or Sarah Sherman would also be great.

Viewers are looking forward to SNL's response to the State of the Union.

Far be it from us to tell the folks at NBC's Saturday Night Live what to do, and we know that we're less than 48 hours away from Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande taking the stages of Studio 8H. But if there was ever a reason to scrap the cold open and go with something new, GOP Sen. Katie Britt (AL) served it up on a silver platter last night after President Joseph Biden slapped around Congress and the Supreme Court during Thursday night's State of the Union address. Sure, it ended with dozens of question marks surrounding what it was she was even trying to get across on behalf of Donald Trump's fan club – but that didn't matter because we were too busy being distracted by… the sheer… dramatic… earnestness… that Britt brought… to every sentence. It was like watching the President & CEO of Karen, Inc. making it crystal clear that every… word… she was saying… mattered.

But if you're the GOP and you're trying to convince women voters that you're not trying to control what they do with their bodies on behalf of a god that you feel you need to make everyone's problem, then maybe you don't have Britt speaking from a kitchen. Seriously. We're surprised they didn't have her interrupt her speech to take out some muffins that were baking so that could cool. With that in mind, we're hoping that Cecily Strong is available for a pop-in on Saturday night because she would f***ing slay it (and because we miss her). If you're sticking with the current cast, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, or Sarah Sherman would make that cold open memorable – here's hoping it happens.

And here's a look at everything you need to know about Britt's response, courtesy of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow:- followed by a look at the speech itself, courtesy of CNN:

