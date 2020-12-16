Saturday Night Live Promo: Kristen Wiig, Dua Lipa Wrap Up SNL's 2020

After an impressive effort by last week's host Timothee Chalamet, musical guests Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, and the cast of NBC's Saturday Night Live, the sketch comedy/music series is getting ready to nestle in its bed for a long winter's nap. But first, there's this weekend's SNL holiday episode- the one that tends to be a bit looser and loopier, which is why there's always a host who's either a series alum or a frequent host who knows the lay of the land by now. Well, you couldn't ask for a better final host for 2020 than Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984)- do we really need to remind you of just how much of a performing powerhouse she was on the show from 2005-2012, and every appearance she made after that?

To kick off the week's build-up to the big pre-holiday break episode this weekend here's a teaser formally announcing Wiig with musical guest Dua Lipa– followed by the song that we personally need to see performed live that night:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

