Saturday Night Live Promo: Natasha Lyonne Has That "Columbo Voice"

Look, no matter how hard you try you won't get us to accept that NBC's Saturday Night Live is wrapping up Season 47 this weekend. It's too sad and we suck at goodbyes, so we're going to do what we always do and ignore it until we have no choice but to face it. But before we do, we have this weekend's host Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) and musical guest Japanese Breakfast checking in with SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon for the traditional promo. And since what you're about to see has to do with Lyonne's voice, we're just going to put it out there and say that we fully support Lyonne over Mark Ruffalo for a Columbo remake/reboot. We had Ruffalo lead by a hair until this clip, but this one put Lyonne over the top in our imaginary casting book.

So here's a look at Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast, Thompson, and McKinnon from this evening's on-set promo, with Thompson & McKinnon having their own thoughts on what Lyonne sounds like:

And here's a look back at Lyonne from SNL's read-thru yesterday, possibly giving us arguably the best read-thru image pose of anyone this season:

And kicking off the final promotional machine week for Season 47, here's a look back at the welcome video for Lyonne & Japanese Breakfast that SNL released on Tuesday morning:

And in case you missed it, here's a look at the most recent "Weekend Update" in full (and yes, it includes Sarah Sherman with the best moment of the episode):

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).