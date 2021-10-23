Saturday Night Live Returns November 6th: Kieran Culkin & Ed Sheeran

This weekend brought SNL alum & Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile to the stages of Studio 8H for NBC's Saturday Night Live, the final of four new episodes in a row to kick off the 47th season. But we already know when the show will be back, and that would be November 6th. And we also know who will be commanding the stage that night when it does, with HBO's Succession star Kieran Culkin set to host with musical guest Ed Sheeran.

In the following clip, Sudeikis and Carlile are joined by SNL cast members Chloe Fineman and Alex Moffat for three mini-teasers. In the first, Sudeikis is hoping for an "Afterschool Special" moment where everyone learns a little something about themselves. Following that, we learn that "Shed Lasso" is a much funnier sketch idea than "Bread Lasso" (though we disagree). And then things wrap up with them… manifesting some positive affirmations?!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jason Sudeikis Manifests Having the Best SNL Ever (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGusYqHSjVM)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look back at the official announcement of the series return from over the summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)