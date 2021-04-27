Saturday Night Live Season 1 Has The Elon Musk Answer SNL Needs

If you're like us, then you thought two things when you heard that disgustingly rich dude-who-we're-still-not-sure-what-he-actually-does-for-a-living Elon Musk was hosting the May 8th edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Miley Cyrus). First? Huh? Second? So how long will it take before we start hearing from the SNL cast about the booking- keeping in mind just how much Lorne Michaels loves when the cast speaks outside of Studio 8H on matters like these. Bowen Yang responded to a tweet from Musk that read, "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is" with an Instagram story that reposted Musk's tweet with the text, "What the f— does that even mean?". A legitimate question because at best? Musk's tweet comes across as some kind of challenge-slash-pissing contest kinda thing- and let's be real. The funniest Musk has been was when he was "Elon Tusk" on Rick and Morty– and that had everything to do with the Adult Swim series and actually nothing to do with Musk.

Then Andrew Dismukes posted an Instagram story with a picture of SNL alumna Cheri Oteri, with the caption, "ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS Cher-E Oteri." Aidy Bryant also looked to make a point via Instagram, sharing a tweet via IG story from Senator Bernie Sanders where he criticized this country's wealth inequality- specifically, that "the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 million Americans" and calling the current situation "a moral obscenity." Whether the cast has a bigger issue over Musk's economic and financial perspectives, his questionable comments about COVID-19 and quarantining, or a number of other issues still isn't quite clear.

But with us being righteously huge "Weekend Update" as well as Michael Che and Colin Jost fans, we were waiting to hear from the WU anchors- and Che was more than happy to oblige. Nothing that there were three episodes of SNL left, Che writes that he didn't understand the controversy over Jost's "Cousin Elon." And while Che has never met Musk, he notes that Jost is "VERY close with Elon" and that his WU co-anchor was "excited to 'get the band back together'"- though he wasn't quite sure what that meant. Considering how Che likes to paint Jost during some of their WU sketches, the post proves to be at least a seriously arched brow over the hosting decision.

Before we take a look, if we could humbly offer some advice to the SNL cast members and writing team? Go all the way back to the first season, when President Gerald Ford's press secretary Ron Nessen hosted. At a time when the series was still looking to define itself as being anything but "corporate comedy," Nessen's hosting was viewed as an affront to that very philosophy. So what did they do? They went on to be the most SNL they could've ever been, going hard and creative and as in-your-face as possible- and leaving Nessen the butt of jokes in the press and scorn within The White House. And it gave us the "Super Bass-O-Matic '76," too.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

