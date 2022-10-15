Saturday Night Live Season 48: Your SNL Guide to Megan Thee Stallion

With only hours to go until host & musical guest Megan Thee Stallion takes the main stage of Lorne Michaels & NBC's Saturday Night Live, we thought that a double dose of "looking back" was in order. But before we take a look back at how Megan's week was leading up until tonight's show, we're going back a little further. Specifically to the Chris Rock-hosted season premiere on October 3, 2020, an episode where Megan was the musical guest and appeared in a filmed sketch (check out our full review here), and more than proved that she has what it takes to take on tonight's double duty.

Looking Back at SNL 10/03/2020: Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion

Considering who's in the spotlight, it's only appropriate to start things off with Megan's killer live performances of "Savage Remix" and "Don't Stop (feat. Young Thug)"- some of the biggest highlights of the episode :

In the promo for that episode, Rock learns all too well that he can read Megan's lips. Following that, Megan shows that she's more than ready for the show (remember, this was 2020):

And in the following music video sketch, "Bottom of Your Face," a group of rappers (Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Pete Davidson) performs a song about wanting to see their girlfriends' (Megan, Ego Nwodim) faces:

Megan Thee Stallion's Saturday Night Live Week in Review

In the first of four on-stage promos from Thursday night, Megan makes the "rookie mistake" of thinking any part of the show would be written at this point. Following that, "Heidi Thee Gardner" checks in (though we're not sure Megan's a big fan). Then, SNL cast member Heidi Gardner shows Megan that she won't be the only multi-talent that night. And finally, the duo promises the viewers a "Hot Girl SNL":

Thanks to Instagram & screencaps from SNL's IG Stories, we also had a chance to check in with Megan & the SNL cast during this week's read-thru session:

In the midweek promo, SNL cast member Sarah Sherman shows up to check in on Megan to see how excited she is to be hosting this weekend. Unfortunately, the good times get sidetracked by a little "naked truth" that Megan needs to share with Sherman- take a look:

And here's a look back at Megan's SNL welcome video that was released to kick off the week:

But between her busy music and acting schedule as well as other business ventures (with a break-in at her home on Friday not exactly helping the situation), Megan shared with her fans that she's taking a break after this weekend to recharge physically and emotionally. Here's a look at her tweet as we send serious good vibes her way for some serious rest & relaxation:

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet