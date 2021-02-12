Saturday Night Live Star Chris Redd Has Serious Morgan Wallen Regret

For the record? Bleeding Cool wrote last year that we were surprised and a little pissed off that Lorne Michaels gave country singer Morgan Wallen a second chance to perform on NBC's Saturday Night Live. Wallen ignored the show's COVID protocols and was captured on social media attending a crowded party filled with people mostly without masks (including Wallen) the week leading into the show- only to perform in December, the week that Jason Bateman hosted. Flash ahead to February, and Wallen is understandably being called out for a video that surfaced last week of him using the n-word after returning home from an evening of partying with friends- including his songs being pulled from the air and his music contract suspended (Wallen has since posted an apology, and it should be noted that downloads of his songs have experienced an increase in sales). One person taking issue with Wallen and what he sees was Wallen's phoniness is SNL cast member Chris Redd, who took to Twitter to make his feeling known: "Hold up, Morgan Wallen shook my hand at SNL good nights and was saying ni**er [Ed. edit] the whole time?! Damn, I want my handshake back, bruh!".

Here's a look at Redd's tweet from earlier today:

Hold up, Morgan Wallen shook my hand at SNL good nights and was saying nigger the whole time?! Damn, I want my handshake back, bruh! — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) February 12, 2021

