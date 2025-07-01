Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death

Liquid Death Becomes The Official Iced Tea Of… Arizona?!

Liquid Death has a new campaign out as they went to the trouble of making themselves the Official Iced Tea of Arizona! ... Sort of

Article Summary Liquid Death launches a witty campaign becoming the "Official Iced Tea of Arizona"—in Nebraska, not the state.

The brand pokes fun at Arizona Iced Tea by partnering with Arizona, Nebraska, population 278.

An official local government vote made Liquid Death the town's iced tea, all documented in a hilarious promo video.

Liquid Death's low-calorie drinks aim to conquer the beverage world and fight plastic pollution.

Liquid Death has launched a new campaign for their Iced Tea this week, claiming to be the Official Iced Tea of Arizona. Well, kinda. Taking a quick pop shot at a rival of sorts, as they decided to become the iced tea of Arizona, Nebraska, a city with a population of less than 300. But hey, it's still a clever way of saying it. We have more details and the promo video for you here as this is a legit thing the company did over the past couple of months.

Arizona, Nebraska

Arizona, Nebraska is an unincorporated township in Burt County with a population of 278. But despite being the #1 iced tea on Amazon, Liquid Death knew that when most people think of canned iced tea, they still think of Arizona. So it became clear that to spread the word to the masses that Liquid Death makes low-calorie iced tea, the brand had to become the Official Iced of Arizona. Yes, really. How did it happen?

This involved actual government processes, including an official vote by the local board of supervisors to approve the designation. A documentary-style video captures the entire journey, from meeting the self-proclaimed mayor of Arizona and touring his chainsaw collection, to getting lost in the courthouse jail. Liquid Death also hosted a celebration for the entire town and handed out free iced tea to residents. Burt County Tourism will also announce the news on its website.

Liquid Death

Liquid Death will not kill you. But make no mistake, our infinitely recyclable cans of premium low-calorie beverages will absolutely murder your thirst. And it doesn't stop there. After twerking on your thirst's grave, these ruthless cans will actually donate a portion of the proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. Why? For centuries, all the funniest and coolest marketing and branding was only done for unhealthy products like beer, fast food, candy, and junk food. But those days are over. Soon, Liquid Death will use health and humor to conquer the world and make all beverages Liquid Death for eternity. At which point we'll finally begin turning the human race into flesh batteries to power our giant marketing robots.

