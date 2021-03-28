Saturday Night Live Takes on Boomers, NFTs, Anti-Asian Hate & More

While the "Hot Ones with Beyonce" sketch deserves repeated viewings and a comfortable spot at the top of Maya Rudolph's "Best of SNL" resume, this weekend's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with Jack Harlow as the musical guest), last night's episode was another mixed bag- with "Hot Ones" being joined by two "music video" segments, Weekend Update, and Bowen Yang's WU segment addressing anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States as this week's standouts. Looking ahead, next week sees Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) hosting with St. Vincent as musical guest. The following week, Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) takes the hosting handoff on April 10, with Kid Cudi performing.

In 'Boomers Got the Vax," Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, and Kyle Mooney taking out their satirical carving knives to do a job on the Boomers- a generation that still thinks it stopped the Vietnam War, forgets that for every Woodstock and flower children there was an Altamont and a Manson, drained the Social Security system dry while turning into the same conservative corporate sell-outs they claim they fought against in the '60s:

Whew! We thought we were going to go an episode without Pete Davidson. With a nod to Eminem, Davidson, Harlow, and Redd use rap to explain NFTs and cryptocurrency. Does it still make any sense? No, but it does demonstrate the inherent stupidity underlying it all (and FYI: I'll be selling a picture of this post I'm writing online later today for $3 million):

Once again, Colin Jost and Michael Che brought serious game to Weekend Update- tackling issues from a Goldman-Sachs executive buying Jeffrey Epstein's mansion for $50 million and Donald Trump claiming capitol rioters were "hugging and kissing" police to Mark Zuckerberg creating an Instagram for kids (and a whole lot more in-between). But it's Yang who offers a funny also deadly serious message on the increase in violence and prejudice against the Asian community over the past several years. The moment when he mentions his grandmother was one in particular that hit our heartstrings as we also found ourselves clinching our fists in anger:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.