Saturday Night Live Taps Nick Jonas for Double Duty Next Week

With only hours to go until Bridgerton and upcoming Dungeons & Dragons star Regé-Jean Page and rapper Bad Bunny take the Studio 8H stage for NBC's Saturday Night Live, the question as to who will be hosting and performing next week was answered- and both questions have the same answer. Taking to Twitter, SNL shared a look at the schedule board announcing that actor/musician Nick Jonas (Scream Queens) will be doing double-duty- here's a look:

Here's a look back at the promo that was released earlier this week for tonight episode, with Page and SNL's Melissa Villaseñor feeling inspired by Bad Bunny to try a different take on their names:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.