Saturday Night Live & The MCU Have a Long Hosting History Together Thanks to the hard work of The Saturday Night Network, here's a look at the crossover history between hosting Saturday Night Live & the MCU.

In honor of "Black Panther" film franchise star Michael B. Jordan hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live tonight (with musical guest Lil Baby), we have something very cool to pass along to you, courtesy of the fine folks at The Saturday Night Network. Offering podcast and other media coverage of the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series from a number of hosts, serious SNL fans, and journalists, The Saturday Night Network is a must-follow on Twitter (here) if you're an SNL viewer because a day hasn't gone by when our brains aren't blown away by any number of SNL facts we never saw coming. Like what we were offered today: a definitive look at those who've hosted the show and have also appeared in modern MCU films and streaming series. Two quick notes, though. First, folks such as Bill Murray, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds aren't included because they're appearing in upcoming projects. And then, there's the matter of former SNL writers… who aren't included.

And don't forget that Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last of Us) and Coldplay are on tap to take the stages of Studio 8H for next weekend's show. Now, here's a look at the number of times SNL hosting crossed over with the MCU:

MCU 🤝 SNL * Chart only includes SNL hosts that have appeared in modern MCU movies & Disney+ shows

* Does not include Bill Murray, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Jackman or Ryan Reynolds, former hosts who are set to appear in upcoming Marvel projects

A Look Back at Michael B. Jordan's Saturday Night Live Week

With Jordan set to host tonight, it made all of the sense in the world for Jordan to visit Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show. What we weren't expecting was the creepy connection that Jordan has had with SNL for nearly a decade. One that even he didn't know he had until this week. One that may lead to a call from HR for some SNL sensitivity training sessions. Because it turns out the SNL staff has been sharing a body pillow… with Jordan's face and upper body printed on it. And Jordan got to meet him… it? Yeah… so here's a look at Jordan sharing how the pillow confession went down:

SNL's account shared a look at the official meeting between Jordan and his body pillow doppelganger:

In the first mini-promo from Thursday, we have some minor confusion over whether Lil Baby would be taking the stage of actual "little babies." Following that, SNL's Heidi Gardner makes her pitch to be Jordan's Valentine… but he waits a little too long to reply. And finally, Gardner gets to live out her dream (she just needs to work on her geography… or get a map).

And here's a look at Jordan during Wednesday night's read-thru:

In the following midweek sketch, SNL cast member Michael Longfellow (and especially his nose) learns the hard way why it's not a good idea to sneak up on someone who's been training deeply to portray a world-class boxer. No spoilers… but "Jesus B. Christ!" might be the funniest thing I hear all day…

And here's a look back at the "welcome"/intro teaser for this week's host and musical guest:

