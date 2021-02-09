Saturday Night Live: The Next Dr. Manhattan Deserves Better From SNL

Taking a look at how 2021's been for NBC's Saturday Night Live, and we can safely say things are looking solid and on an upswing. Kicking things off two weeks ago with host John Krasinski (The Office, Jack Ryan) and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly, there was still a little holiday rust still left on Studio 8H but it held its own. This past Saturday, Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers took it up a whole bunch of notches with a nice blend of sketches, pre-taped bits, and a hitting-on-all-cylinders "Weekend Update." Now the baton gets handed to Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff (with the hosts and musical guests for the February 20 and 27 shows to be announced) for this weekend- so that means it's time for an intro video. But to be honest? This one kinda sucks- especially considering how great Levy's clip was last week. I'm demanding better for Sister Night and the next Dr. Manhattan, SNL. You're on notice- and that means at least three table read preview images.

For a look at what's essentially a mini-recap from Saturday's episode followed by a moment at the end with King and Rateliffe's names telling us that there's a new episode this week (are we coming across passive-aggressive, because that's what we were going for), check out the preview below:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

