Saturday Night Live Update: Billie Eilish; Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus

With only hours to go until Billie Eilish takes the stage of NBC's Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest, we have a quick update to help pass the time. And with Eilish pulling double duty tonight, it felt only appropriate that we look back at the last time she was on the show. But first, a look at something big that another SNL cast member and a friend of the show has going on later this month. In case you didn't hear, someone was finally wise enough to listen to the people and give them what they want. In this case, having Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus host NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast. And that's exactly what they'll be doing in slightly less than three weeks with Miley's New Year's Eve Party. To start hyping the show, Davidson and Cyrus stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon so of course, we had to check it out. Not that we're big Jimmy Fallon fans (he's as soft as Charmin) but having him as a host means that the duo was pretty much going to run the show.

In the first clip, Davidson teases making his singing debut during the NYE special. Following that, Cyrus discusses taking Davidson out to a gay bar for the first time, and the duo share how they got matching tattoos:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pete Davidson Might Make His Singing Debut at Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party | Tonight Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ys-HpMjrLjQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miley Cyrus Took Pete Davidson to a Gay Bar and He Loved It | The Tonight Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDd52So9GjA&t=3s)

In this round of "True Confessions," Cyrus, Davidson, and Fallon take turns confessing a random fact before interrogating each other to determine who was telling the truth (and we won't dare spoil how it goes):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: True Confessions with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTsUd7Nyt_k)

And finally, Cyrus performs a cover of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me" (though it felt like a private performance for Davidson if we're being honest):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miley Cyrus: It Should Have Been Me | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I84keiiaqu0)

Now here's a look back to the last time Eilish was on SNL when she was the musical guest on September 28, 2019 (with Woody Harrelson as host). In the first clip, Harrelson welcomes Eilish on her first day in proper fashion; following that, we have a look behind the scenes at how Eilish's impressive performance of "Bad Guy" came to be:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Woody Harrelson Welcomes Billie Eilish on Her First Day at SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdNBzaudaS4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Creating Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish "Bad Guy" Performance (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=an76NRrV-zQ)

And here's a look back at Eilish's performances of "Bad Guy" and "I Love You":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billie Eilish – bad guy (Live From Saturday Night Live) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jn1Uwsg3eRQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billie Eilish – i love you (Live From Saturday Night Live) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6AdQLB_19g)

After this weekend, SNL wraps up its 2021 on December 18th with Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX helping the cast (hopefully) end the year on a strong note. In the three mini-promos, SNL cast member Kate McKinnon passes on the big secret about the world to Eilish in honor of her birthday before making sure that Eilish commits to memory a tough time McKinnon had one episode. Then we wrap things up someone needed to call the police (and animal control, I guess?) because there's a good chance that's not a "mischievous Norweigan Christmas gnome" in her home.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kate McKinnon Reveals a Big Birthday Secret to Billie Eilish – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shjvgauaD6Q)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series Saturday Night Live inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).