Saturday Night Live Update: Jack Harlow Rewind; Villaseñor, Redd News

With actor/comedian Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) & musical guest Steve Lacy waiting in the wings for November 5th, this weekend finds Jack Harlow following in Megan Thee Stallion's shows by both hosting and performing on tonight's edition of NBC & Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live. So with that in mind, we're taking you back to the last time Harlow was on SNL. Following that, we have some major updates on why Melissa Villaseñor departed SNL and a status update on Chris Redd, who was attacked this week in NYC. Here's a look:

First up, here's a look back at the last time Harlow appeared (in March 2021's S46E15 Maya Rudolph-hosted episode), including the promo for the episode and joining Pete Davidson and Redd for a music video satire take on NFT.:

Melissa Villaseñor: Leaving SNL "Was About My Mental Health": During a visit with The Last Laugh podcast, Villaseñor explained why she decided to part ways with the long-running sketch comedy/music series. Yeah, it was my decision. I gave myself a lot of time in the summer to think on it and kind of play out in my head if I go back… At the end of the day, it was about my mental health," Villaseñor revealed. "Last season, I had a couple of panic attacks. I think it was just… I was struggling. I always felt like I was on the edge of a cliff every week. And I was like, I don't want to be doing that to myself anymore. And it's not like the show was mean towards me or anyone. It was just how I handle things. I think I'm an introvert. When I'm in a big group of a lot of amazing people, and everyone's speaking over everyone else, I think I tend to get small. I get nervous, like, where do I fit? What am I supposed to do? That's how I was in high school, too. And so I think that's what caused it. And I was like, I think I'm OK. I feel like there's nothing else that I feel like, oh, I need to be sharing this; I want to do this on the show. I think I'm ready. There was just something telling me, I think I could part ways."

SNL Alum Chris Redd Attacked Outside Comedy Cellar in NYC; Released From Hospital: Redd was attacked outside the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village this past Wednesday night by a male assailant as Redd was entering the club "without prior conversation or provocation," according to the official police report. Admitted to a local hospital at the time, Redd was released with a facial laceration.

Here's How Jack Harlow's Saturday Night Live Week Is Going

On Thursday, it was time for Harlow to take the stage for his on-set promo. But what made this one a little more special was that it also featured the SNL season return of Cecily Strong (always a good sign). In the following promo, Harlow makes it a point of honoring that "The Queen's" return, which goes great until it… well… gets a little too "House of the Dragon" for Strong's liking:

On Wednesday, we had a chance to check in with Harlow and the cast during the SNL read-thru- here's a look at some screencaps and the post from the official SNL Instagram account:

In this week's midweek sketch, Harlow is joined by Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernandez as the SNL cast members take a moment to offer Harlow some serious respect for the Halloween vibes he's already bringing to Studio 8H. Problem is, they can't quite figure out who or what he's trying to be. Bigger problem? Yeah… that's not a costume…

And here's a look back at the welcome video put out by SNL yesterday welcoming Harlow to NYC (and keep checking in as we await news on who will be hosting & performing between now and the Thanksgiving break):

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.