Saturday Night Live: VP Kamala Harris Reportedly Set to Appear Tonight

Reports are VP Kamala Harris will be appearing during tonight's Saturday Night Live, with host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan.

After taking a one-week break after four new shows in a row, NBC's Saturday Night Live is returning tonight with the last SNL before U.S. voters choose between Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance. With that in mind, we were assuming that Maya Rudolph (VP Harris), Jim Gaffigan (Walz), Andy Samberg (Doug Emhoff), and Dana Carvey (President Joseph Biden) would be returning to join James Austin Johnson (Trump) and Bowen Yang (Vance) for what will most likely be SNL's "closing message" about the election during its Cold Open But with only hours to go until host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan take the stages of SNL, reports are that the very real VP Harris will be making an appearance tonight. AP is reporting from sources that VP Harris's flight schedule was changed, heading to New York City from North Carolina instead of Detroit – as originally planned (with three sources "familiar" with VP Harris's plans confirming her appearance on SNL tonight).

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. Bill Burr is set to host on November 9th – with musical guest Mk.gee. Following that, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

