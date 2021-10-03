Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald

During the 47th season opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live (hosted by Loki star Owen Wilson & with musical guest Kacey Musgraves), the long-running sketch comedy/music series paid its respects to late actor, comedian & SNL alum Norm Macdonald via "Weekend Update." First, Pete Davidson wore a shirt with Macdonald's face and name on it during his segment on the Met Gala opening. After that, co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost turned over the end of "WU" to just a sample of the humor that set Macdonald apart from anchors who came before and after him.

From former President Bill Clinton being against gay marriages to a proposed airport three miles west of San Diego that would be literally in the Pacific Ocean, no topic was safe from his humor. And of course, O.J. Simpson ("In a brilliant move during closing arguments, Simpson attorney Johnnie Cochran put on the knit cap prosecutors say O.J. wore during the night of the murders. Although O.J. may have hurt his case when he suddenly blurted out, 'Hey, hey. Easy with that! That's my lucky stabbing hat!'"). Here's a look at the "Weekend Update" clips from the season-opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on the Met Gala – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAp1piWU4pQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Weekend Update Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onXLKcB1a0c)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. After the season-opener, SNL will have three new episodes in a row before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Kim Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with Halsey as the musical guest. Then we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)