Saturday Night Live Welcomes Jerrod Carmichael & Gunna to Studio 8H

Once we got to the point where we were having to cover people reporting on stand-up acts as factual press conferences, we knew that the time had more than come for NBC's Saturday Night Live to get its late-night ass back on our screens. And with a new episode hitting this weekend, we take comfort in the publicity machine getting its engines running once again. So with it being Tuesday, you know that means it's time for SNL to loudly introduce this week's host Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) & musical guest Gunna to Studio 8H for the first of at least three new episodes in a row in April.

And don't forget that on April 9th, we have Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) hosting with musical guest Camila Cabello. And finally, we have Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) doing double-duty as host & musical guest on April 16th. Now here's a look at the SNL "welcome" video for Carmichael and Gunna that was posted earlier today:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

