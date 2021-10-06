Saturday Night Live Welcomes Kim Kardashian West & Halsey to Studio 8H

After a pretty solid start to the 47th season opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live (hosted by Loki star Owen Wilson & with musical guest Kacey Musgraves), this weekend is one that has us curious but not in a bad way. We've been sold on musical guest Halsey for a while now so we know that's gonna slay. But it's first-time host Kim Kardashian West that we're keeping an eye on because we think she's gonna impress the s**t out of people when Sunday rolls around.

Now with that said, here's a look a the official intro video for West & Halsey for this weekend's SNL (which means promos either today or tomorrow):

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. After this weekend, SNL will have two new episodes before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Next up, we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return:

