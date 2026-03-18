Posted in: AEW, Impact Wrestling, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: TNA Impact, wrestling

Scandal! TNA Signs Indian TV Deal With AEW's Partner

El Presidente reports on TNA's spicy new Indian TV deal with Warner Bros Discovery - the same company that broadcasts AEW! Corporate drama awaits, comrades!

Article Summary TNA signs spicy Indian TV deal with Eurosport, owned by AEW’s American TV partner Warner Bros Discovery, comrades!

Warner Bros Discovery is merging with Paramount, creating more corporate drama than a telenovela—capitalist chaos!

TNA brings “Pehlwani Patakha” Hindi wrestling, proving lucha libre is the true revolution for fans in India and beyond!

TNA’s international momentum grows with multiple championship stars, a new US TV deal, and 11 million Indian followers!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private vault where I am currently counting my extensive collection of vintage wrestling action figures that I definitely did not acquire through questionable means. And have I got some deliciously ironic news for you today! TNA Wrestling has just signed a multi-year exclusive programming agreement with Eurosport India, which, and here is where it gets spicy, comrades, is owned by Warner Bros Discovery – the very same capitalist media conglomerate that broadcasts AEW in the United States! And if that wasn't enough to make your head spin faster than a lucha libre hurricanrana, Warner Bros Discovery is currently in the process of being devoured by Paramount like a hungry bear consuming a smaller, equally capitalist bear!

Now, before you start thinking this is some grand conspiracy involving corporate espionage and international media intrigue – though your El Presidente would know all about such things after that incident with the CIA, three carrier pigeons, and a bootleg copy of WrestleMania III – I must inform you that international TV deals like this happen all the time. But where is the fun in being reasonable when we can speculate wildly, comrades?

The deal, which begins in July 2027, will bring TNA's Thursday Night iMPACT! to the passionate wrestling fans across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. That is quite the territory, comrades! It reminds me of the time I was discussing territorial expansion with my good friend Kim Jong-un over a game of Mario Kart. He insisted that Rainbow Road was an accurate metaphor for geopolitical strategy, and honestly, after three rounds and several bottles of expensive cognac, I began to see his point.

But what truly warms El Presidente's revolutionary heart is the inclusion of "Pehlwani Patakha," a Hindi-language program created specifically for the Indian audience. This is what we call in the dictator business "knowing your market," comrades. It is similar to how I always make sure to broadcast my weekly addresses in both Spanish and English, though I draw the line at the CIA's suggestion that I also include interpretive dance.

The partnership has already proven successful, with TNA becoming the #2 data-supported genre brand in India and amassing over 11 million Facebook followers in the country. Eleven million! That is more followers than I have, and I have been working on my social media presence for years! Though to be fair, Facebook keeps suspending my accounts every time I post photos from my "definitely legitimate business ventures."

What makes this deal particularly interesting, comrades, is the timing. TNA is currently experiencing what the capitalists call "momentum," with their talent-sharing partnership with WWE's NXT brand and a new U.S. broadcast agreement with AMC Networks. Mike Santana holds the TNA World Championship, Arianna Grace is the Knockouts World Champion, and the legendary Jeff and Matt Hardy – The Hardys – are the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions. The roster also includes stars like Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Mustafa Ali, and the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history, Leon Slater.

Now, I know what you are thinking: "El Presidente, surely Warner Bros Discovery broadcasting both AEW and TNA creates some kind of conflict?" Ah, but remember, comrades, this is an international deal! Eurosport India operates in a completely different market than AEW's American broadcasts. It would be like accusing me of having a conflict of interest because I both run a country AND own a chain of taco restaurants. The two things are completely unrelated! Mostly.

Still, one cannot help but imagine the corporate boardroom conversations. "Yes, Mr. Paramount executive, we know we are about to become your subsidiary, but first, let us sign this wrestling deal in India. What could possibly go wrong?" It reminds me of the time I signed a trade agreement with three different superpowers while they were all in the middle of acquiring each other. The paperwork alone required seventeen lawyers and one very confused notary public.

The real winner here, comrades, is the international wrestling fan! India and the surrounding regions will receive hundreds of hours of TNA programming, including annual pay-per-view events like Bound For Glory and Slammiversary, plus classic content from the TNA archives. This proves what El Presidente has always known: professional wrestling is the universal language that transcends borders, ideologies, and corporate merger complications!

¡Viva la revolución del wrestling!

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