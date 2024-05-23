Posted in: NBC, Peacock, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ai, ChatGPT, OpenAI, scarlet johansson, siri, snl

Scarlett Johansson Gets Siri's Support in OpenAI/ChatGPT Controversy

Susan Bennett, the original voice of Apple's Siri, has thrown her support behind Scarlett Johansson over her disagreement with OpenAI.

It started with rumblings from folks who thought the Voice Mode on OpenAI's new ChatGPT model sounded a little too much like actress Scarlett Johansson. From there, the topic got blown up by Saturday Night Live co-head writers and "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost & Michael Che during their infamous "Joke Swap" during the Season 49 finale this past weekend. Less than 48 hours later, OpenAI posted a statement on its blog site announcing that it was pausing its Voice Mode in light of the reactions it had been receiving – but defended the voice as coming from "a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice." That same day, Johansson issued an official statement offering a timeline of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's attempts to bring her aboard the program, noting that she declined and hired legal counsel to help her have her questions and concerns about how the voice was created answered (more on that below).

Now, Johansson is getting support and understanding from someone who knows a thing or two about voice work in the computer age. Speaking with The TMZ Podcast, Susan Bennett, the original voice of Apple's Siri voice, shared that she appreciates the spotlight that Johansson's name has brought to the issue – noting that the fear voice actors have of losing work to AI is all too real. That very issue was one of the main issues during SAG-AFTRA's latest strike – with the actors' union also voicing its support for Johansson and the actress' push for federal legislation. As someone who still tracks down instances where her voice is being used without her authority – or getting paid – Bennett also says that she understands why Johansson would seek legal counsel in the matter.

Scarlett Johansson Issues Statement on OpenAI/ChatGPT

On Monday, Johansson released a statement offering a timeline on her communications with Altman and Open AI. "Last September, I received an offer from [OpenAI CEO] Sam Altman, who wanted to hire me to voice the current ChatGPT 4.0 system. He told me that he felt that by my voicing the system, I could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers to feel comfortable with the seismic shift concerning humans and Al. He said he felt that my voice would be comforting to people," the statement begins, with Johansson noting that "after much consideration and for personal reasons," she "declined the offer."

Johansson goes on to write, "Nine months later, my friends, family and the general public all noted how much the newest system named 'Sky' sounded like me." From there, the actress expresses that she was "shocked, angered and in disbelief" over how similar the voice in the released demo sounded to her – while also noting a reference she believes that Altman made to her 2013 film. "When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference," the statement continues. "Mr. Altman even insinuated that the similarity was intentional, tweeting a single word 'her' – a reference to the film in which I voiced a chat system, Samantha, who forms an intimate relationship with a human."

Johansson goes on to say that Altman reached out to her agent with the hope of getting the actress to reconsider but didn't wait for a response before rolling out a demo of the Voice Mode: "Two days before the ChatGPT 4.0 demo was released, Mr. Altman contacted my agent, asking me to reconsider. Before we could connect, the system was out there." Johansson continued, "As a result of their actions, I was forced to hire legal counsel, who wrote two letters to Mr. Altman and OpenAl, setting out what they had done and asking them to detail the exact process by which they created the 'Sky' voice. Consequently, OpenAl reluctantly agreed to take down the 'Sky' voice."

Johansson ended her statement with her hopes – both in the short-term and long-term – when it comes to this matter and other matters involving artificial intelligence and the right to control one's likeness. "In a time when we are all grappling with deepfakes and the protection of our own likeness, our own work, our own identities, I believe these are questions that deserve absolute clarity. I look forward to resolution in the form of transparency and the passage of appropriate legislation to help ensure that individual rights are protected"

