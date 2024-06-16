Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Charles Barkley, cnn, doctor who, kate middleton, The Walking Dead, The X-Files, wwe

Doctor Who, WWE, CNN Debate, X-Files & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, Charles Barkley, Kate Middleton, The X-Files, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, WWE Clash at the Castle, SNL: Anthony Michael Hall & Robert Downey, Jr., AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon-The Book of Carol, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, CNN Biden/Trump Debate, Charles Barkley, Kate Middleton, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, The X-Files/David Duchovny, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, WWE Clash at the Castle, TWD: Daryl Dixon-The Book of Carol, CNN Biden/Trump Debate, Charles Barkley, Kate Middleton, The X-Files/David Duchovny, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 16, 2024:

