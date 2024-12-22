Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Aaron Tveit, AppleTV, schmigadoon

Schmigadoon! Aaron Tveit Reflects on AppleTV+ Musical Series & Future

Aaron Tveit (Earth Abides) spoke with Bleeding Cool about Apple TV+'s musical series Schmigadoon! and not getting a chance at a third season.

To say that the world during the pandemic was a unique and scary time would be an understatement. As we were surrounded by chaos and sorrow, a series like AppleTV+'s Schmigadoon! offered an escape from the world so desperately needed even as Hollywood, along with the rest of the world, was trying to figure out how to live with Covid. Created by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, the musical comedy series sadly only lasted for two seasons, featuring a wide range of talent with an ensemble led by Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. Also there to flex his vocal chops was Aaron Tveti, who played Topher and Danny. Schmigadoon! follows a couple, Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong), on a backpacking trip to discover a magical town in which everyone acts like they're in a classic musical. While promoting his latest apocalyptic series, Earth Abides, for MGM+, Tveit spoke to Bleeding Cool about the series' squandered potential with Apple canceling after two seasons, his favorite scene and the ready-to-go season three for another platform should interest pick up.

Schmigadoon! Star Aaron Tveit Reflects on AppleTV+ Series Legacy, the Joy & Distraction the World Desperately Needed

Bleeding Cool: Did you have a favorite moment for either season of Schmigadoon! as Topher or Danny? Were you disappointed that Apple couldn't give you another season?

Yes, very disappointed. The third season, I'm sure you've seen this whole third season is written, songs and all. They decided not to go for it, which is too bad. If anybody else wants to pick it up, it's there waiting. As far as my favorite moment is concerned, it must probably be the first season finale; all of us were together for the first time.

We shot during the fall of 2020, the height of the pandemic. We all quickly realized a lot of live performances were gone, like nothing was happening anywhere in the world. We were getting to do this joyous performance in this musical all together. All of us from the cast, crew, and everybody on that soundstage, we all had a special moment. We realized this was something unique we were getting to do, and what was made was pretty amazing.

Both seasons of Schmigadoon!, which also stars Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Ariana DeBose are available on AppleTV+. Earth Abides, which also stars Alexander Ludwig, Jessica Frances Dukes, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Elyse Levesque, Luisa d'Oliveira, and Hilary McCormack, streams on Sundays on MGM+.

