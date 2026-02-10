Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: School Spirits

School Spirits S03E05 Exclusive Clip: Xavier Has Advice for Maddie

Xavier and Maddie share a moment in an exclusive look at Paramount+'s Peyton List-starring School Spirits S03E05: "Raiders of the Lost Scar."

Article Summary Watch an exclusive clip from School Spirits S03E05 as Xavier offers advice to Maddie at Split River High.

Maddie’s visions grow darker in episode 5, forcing new truths and threatening Simon’s fate.

Season 3 deepens the mystery as danger spreads and the boundary between life and death weakens.

Get a sneak peek at "Raiders of the Lost Scar" with new images, synopsis, and insider details.

As the third season of Paramount+ and Showrunners Nate & Megan Trinrud's Peyton List-starring and executive-producing School Spirits continues twisting minds when it comes to trying to figure out what's to come, we have an exclusive look at this week's episode to pass along. In the clip below, Xavier (Spencer MacPherson) and Maddie (List) have a touching, heartfelt moment, with Xavier offering Maddie some advice from a very personal place. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and exclusive sneak peek at S03E05: "Raiders of the Lost Scar":

School Spirits Season 3 Episode 5: "Raiders of the Lost Scar" Preview

School Spirits Season 3 Episode 5: "Raiders of the Lost Scar" – Darkness spreads through Split River High as Maddie's visions intensify and new truths emerge; each discovery deepens the danger, leaving Simon's fate hanging in the balance. Written by Bernadette Luckett.

The third season plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High's scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface.

Paramount+'s School Spirits stars List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Miles Elliot as Yuri, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark. Joining the cast this season are recurring guest stars Jennifer Tilly as Dr. Hunter-Price, Ari Dalbert as Kyle, and Erika Swayze as Livia. In addition, returning recurring guest stars include Maria Dizzia as Sandra, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Alex Zahara as Principal Hartman, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, Jess Gabor as Janet, and Zack Calderon as Diego.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, Paramount+'s School Spirits was created by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who are co-showrunners and executive producers on the series. Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer, with List also serving as an executive producer.

