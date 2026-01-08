Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: School Spirits

School Spirits Season 3 Trailer: Split River High's Buried Secrets

Returning to Paramount+ on Jan. 28th, here's the trailer for Showrunners Nate & Megan Trinrud's Peyton List-starring School Spirits Season 3.

With the third season of Paramount+ and Showrunners Nate & Megan Trinrud's Peyton List-starring and executive-producing School Spirits set to hit screens beginning on January 28th, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you above) and Season 3 key art poster. The third season plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew.

After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High's scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface.

Paramount+'s School Spirits stars List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Miles Elliot as Yuri, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark. Joining the cast this season are recurring guest stars Jennifer Tilly as Dr. Hunter-Price, Ari Dalbert as Kyle, and Erika Swayze as Livia. In addition, returning recurring guest stars include Maria Dizzia as Sandra, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Alex Zahara as Principal Hartman, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, Jess Gabor as Janet, and Zack Calderon as Diego.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, Paramount+'s School Spirits was created by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who are co-showrunners and executive producers on the series. Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer, with List also serving as an executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!