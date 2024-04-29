Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, scooby doo, WBTV

Scooby-Doo: WBTV, Netflix Reportedly Developing Live-Action Series

Reports are that Netflix and Warner Bros. Television are working on bringing Scooby-Doo and the gang back to live-action life as a series.

Article Summary Netflix and Warner Bros. TV rumored to develop a live-action Scooby-Doo series.

Variety reports a one-hour drama series with script-to-series commitment soon.

Writers Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg to pen series, also exec producing.

Previous live-action includes 2002 and 2004 movies, and 2009 & 2010 TV film prequels.

Only days after Charlie Grandy & Mindy Kaling's animated prequel series Velma rolled out its second season on Max, reports are that Netflix and Warner Bros. Television are looking to bring Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo back to live-action life – this time, as a streaming series. Though representatives from all parties involved are going the "No Comment" route, Variety is reporting from sources that news about a series could be coming soon. Reportedly, the one-hour drama is close to locking down a script-to-series commitment – though details on the series are being kept under wraps (other than it will be a take on the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon franchise).

Warner Bros. Television – looking like it has a hit on its hands with "The Sandman" universe series Dead Boy Detectives currently streaming on Netflix- is set to produce. If you're looking for names, the report has them, too. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are expected to serve as writers on the series – and will also serve as executive producers alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner via their Midnight Radio banner. In addition, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman are expected to executive produce via Berlanti Productions as part of the company's overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Jonathan Gabay of Berlanti Productions and Adrienne Erickson are reportedly also on board as co-executive producers.

Along with a ton of animated projects over the years, Scooby-Doo has made the jump to the live-action side of things on a number of occasions. Of course, there was 2002's Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard & Linda Cardellini (with Neil Fanning voicing Scooby)-starring Scooby Doo. The hit film would see the cast return for the 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed. On the small screen, the live-action television film Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins would premiere in 2009 – with a sequel released the following year.

