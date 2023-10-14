Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, scott pilgrim, scott pilgrim takes off, trailer

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Netflix Releases Anime Adapt Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Netflix's anime adaptation take on Bryan Lee O’Malley's beloved graphic novels.

With only a little more than a month to go until Netflix's anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels gets unleashed upon our screens, the third day of New York Comic Con (NYCC 2023) brought some new insights into what viewers can expect. With the cast of Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation returning to voice their respective characters, Netflix Geeked became the one-stop-shopping social media spot for O'Malley & BenDavid Grabinski's panel, "'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' with Series Creators Bryan Lee O'Malley & BenDavid Grabinski" – including dropping a big heads-up that the official trailer would be dropping today. Well, it's "later," and guess what we have waiting for you below?

With the animated onslaught set to be unleashed on November 17th, here's a look at the official trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Following that, we have a look back at a previously released sneak preview highlighting the moment when fate rang Scott's doorbell – and that fate's name was Ramona Flowers. And she came bearing a Netflix DVD order…

Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the animated series:

O'Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) are also set to executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

