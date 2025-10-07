Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: scott pilgrim

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Set for Blu-Ray Release for Holiday Season

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off creators Bryan Lee O'Malley & Bendavid Grabinski announced a Blu-ray release (with commentaries) is set for December.

Just as 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World became a live-action cult classic, thanks in part due to its home physical release, its animated series spiritual successor that flips the script on the Bryan Lee O'Malley comic of the same name in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, will have a permanent home on Blu-ray in time for the 2025 holidays. Takes Off was developed by O'Malley and Bendavid Grabinski into a 2023 series that reunites the 2010 Edgar Wright film cast for Universal, which is an amazing feat in and of itself, considering their collective higher star power, to reprise their respective roles.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Recapping a New, Refreshing Take on the Bryan Lee O'Malley Comic

In the anime take on Scott Pilgrim, we initially have a similar trajectory of the film and the comic, where Scott (voice of Michael Cera) attempts to get with delivery person Ramona Flowers (voice of Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who's new in town, not knowing to woo her, he has to battle The League of Evil Exes, organized by Gordon "Gideon Graves" Goose (voice of Jason Schwartzman). Like the film, Scott's first opponent is Matthew "Matt" Patel (voice of Satya Bhabha). Each evil ex has unique powers and gimmicks that Scott must overcome, but the twist in this narrative is that instead of defeating Matt, and proceeding to battle the other exes, Scott loses and ends up getting "killed," The series shifted its focus, expanding on the evil exes, and Ramona, as she tries to find out what happened to Scott.

December 2nd!

Physical media!

Bryan and I did commentaries for every episode!

December 2nd!

Physical media!

Bryan and I did commentaries for every episode!

Sadly, Netflix cancelled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in 2024. Grabinski and O'Malley announced the physical release, adding that the pair provided commentaries for all eight episodes of the series developed by Science Saru. Unless sales pick up to the point that another platform shows interest, and contracts are signed, there won't be a season two, and the narrative will pick up on the upcoming Tribute Games' Scott Pilgrim EX, which is slated for a 2026 release. Until then, season one of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which also features the voices Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, Ellen Wong, Julian Cihi, Kevin McDonald, Stephen Root, Finn Wolfhard, and Will Forte, is available on Netflix. The series comes out on Blu-ray on December 2nd.

