Scrubs: Zach Braff & Donald Faison Introduce Show's Newest Faces

Ahead of its Feb. 25th return, Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison introduces us to the ABC series' newest additions to the cast.

Vanessa Bayer joins as Sibby Wilson, Sacred Heart’s witty and vigilant HR and wellness manager.

New interns include Layla Mohammadi’s Amara, Amanda Morrow’s Dashana, David Gridley’s Blake, and Ava Bunn's Sam "Tosh".

Expect fresh dynamics, diverse backstories, and modern challenges as Sacred Heart welcomes its newest doctors.

With only a little more than a month to go until original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs hits ABC screens on Feb. 25th, we're getting a chance to learn more about some of the new faces joining the staff of the show's return. During a recent interview with Esquire, Braff and Faison offered some insights on who's who and what you need to know about them – here's a look:

Vanessa Bayer's Sibby Wilson: "She handles HR complaints. She's got a very thick file on The Todd, and she also looks out, as they do in real hospitals, to make sure that the interns aren't being worked to death. She's also just hilarious. Everything that woman says makes me laugh," Braff shared.

Layla Mohammadi's Amara & Amanda Morrow's Dashana: "The surgical interns are Amara [Layla Mohammadi], on the left, who had a very sheltered life. She's very innocent, super smart, but had sort of a homeschooled existence. She hasn't had a lot of life experience other than studying. Dashana [Amanda Morrow], on the right, is very confident. She was written as if Turk was a young woman. Very cocky, very close with her father. He was her biggest champion," Braff said. Faison added, "The way Turk looks at his interns is: I've got to teach these guys, and they have to be prepared, because at the end, when I'm done with this, these two are going to be the ones that will continue my legacy here."

David Gridley's Blake, Jacob Dudman's Asher & Ava Bunn's Sam "Tosh": "The medical interns are Blake, Asher, and Tosh. Blake [David Gridley] is 35, and one of the things we wanted to focus on is that some people get around to being interns later in life. We're going to be telling a story about him that's slowly being revealed throughout the course of the season. He has a chip on his shoulder and doesn't like being treated like a kid," Braff shared. "Asher [Jacob Dudman], in the middle, is an English guy, so that gave us an interesting way to have some commentary on him digesting the American health-care system. Why an English kid ended up working in an American hospital is revealed throughout the course of the season. He's a bit nervous and behind the rest in terms of his confidence and his ability."

Braff continued, "There we have Sam 'Tosh' [Ava Bunn], who's not only a skilled doctor but a bit of an influencer. There's a handful of these people in the real world, of course, because it's 2025. They go through this intern process and comment on it on social media. A lot of med students and interns want to follow their experience. It isn't something that's overdone. She's not always on her phone and posting, but it is an element of her character that, while going through this training, she is also actively posting. She uses money she gets from sponsorships to pay off her medical bills."

Braff, Faison, and Chalke (Elliot Reid) are set to star, with Reyes (Carla) and McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox) set as guest stars. Robert Maschio (Cougar Town) and Phill Lewis (The Suite Life on Deck) will reprise their roles as Todd and Hooch, respectively. Joining the show's universe are recurring guest stars Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) and Joel Kim Booster (K-Pop: Demon Hunters), with Bayer reportedly set as Sibby, who "runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital," while Booster's Dr. Eric Park is an attending at Sacred Heart. Regarding the newest class of interns, viewers can expect to see Ava Bunn (A Man on the Inside) as Serena, Jacob Dudman (The Choral) as Asher, David Gridley (The Rookie) as Blake, Layla Mohammadi (Lioness) as Amara, and Amanda Morrow (The Devil Wears Prada 2) as Dashana.

Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original Scrubs series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive-produce. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

