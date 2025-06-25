Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris, Emily In Paris Season 5, netflix

Emily in Paris Creator Darren Star Teases Season 5 Plans, Cast & More

Emily In Paris creator Darren Star offered some updates on the upcoming Season 5, including filming locations, who's set to return, and more.

Article Summary Emily in Paris Season 5 filmed in both Rome and Paris, promising fresh locations and exciting drama.

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, and Eugenio Franceschini all return, alongside core regulars.

Minnie Driver joins as Princess Jane, while Camille Razat will not return as Camille this season.

Season 5 brings new twists to Emily's romantic life and more adventures in her career at Agence Grateau.

Emily in Paris is entering season five, and it should be a pretty interesting one. At the end of last season, Emily (Lily Collins) decided to leave Paris for a new job opening a Rome branch of Agence Grateau, and finally left Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in the dust for hunky Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). Sadly, it seems Paris will still pull her back for the new season, as the show filmed this summer in Rome and Paris. Collins, Bravo, Laviscount, and Franceschini are all back, joined by regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Thalia Besson (Genevieve). Bravo was set to leave the show after thinking his character had become "dumb" after four seasons, but he is back. Minnie Driver also joined the cast as Princess Jane, who is described as "A friend of Sylvie's who married into a royal family."

Emily in Paris Season 5! Who Else Can't Wait?

The series creator did an interview with Deadline to update fans on the new season and dropped some new tidbits: "I think we've got a really terrific season coming up," he said. "We filmed in Rome for the first four weeks, and that was an exciting experience to be there. Now we're back in Paris, Emily is definitely back in Paris." Boo. He continues, on Emily's complicated love life in the upcoming series: "Her love life is always complicated," Star said. "We have Marcello, Lucas Bravo is going to be back this season, so we have some interesting, surprising developments in terms of her love life." He also confirmed that Camille (Camille Razat) will not be returning to the series. Also that Thalia Besson is back as Genevieve.

Over the years, I have made my feelings known that Emily in Paris is one of the dumbest and most watchable shows ever created, but season four was actually good. When they teased us with her staying in Rome, I was so hopeful they would stick with it and move on from those two idiots she was involved with, but because we can't have nice things, it looks like we are stuck with them. Here's hoping we get more "Emily in Rome" than Paris this next time out.

