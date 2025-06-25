Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: doug liman, paramount, stephen king, The Stand

The Stand: Stephen King Epic Getting Remake At Paramount

Paramount is making a feature film version of Stephen King's The Stand, with Doug Liman on board to direct.

Article Summary Paramount is adapting Stephen King's The Stand into a feature film for the first time.

Doug Liman is set to direct and produce The Stand movie alongside Tyler Thompson for Cross Creek Pictures.

The Stand has been previously adapted as TV miniseries in 1994 and 2020, but never as a movie.

The epic scope of The Stand may require two films to fully capture the novel's story and themes.

The Stand is, some would say, Stephen King's greatest novel. Paramount is moving forward with a new adaptation of the novel, to be directed by Doug Liman, who will also produce alongside Tyler Thompson for Cross Creek Pictures. This is set as a feature film, the first time the work has been adapted that way. It was previously made into a television mini-series in 1994 and 2020. There was also a long-running series of Marvel Comics based on the book. The Stand was originally published in 1978, with a revised edition coming out in 1990. THR had the news.

The Stand Should Be Two Movies

Here is the story's synopsis if you have never read it, somehow: "The old Chevy came out of the Texas dusk at near walking speed, a Pandora's box of nightmare and death. Up ahead the lights of Bill Hapscomb's Texaco station glimmered…the box was about to be opened…the dance of death about to begin. But the survivors of the dance have learned to fear something much worse than death because the dark man is on his way. He is known as Randy Flagg, the Walkin Dude, the man with no face. He is a drifter with a hundred different names; he is the magic man; he is the living image of Satan, his hour come round again. He has summoned the weak and corrupted to his side, and the rest have been warned: Sooner or later you will have to do battle for your lives and more than your lives. Sooner or later you will have to make your stand. The Stand is a story of dark wonders and irresistible terror, an epic of final confrontation between Good and Evil."

Hopefully, Paramount will do this as a two-film series because the story of The Stand could not be told in one film unless it was eight hours long. It will be interesting to follow the development on this one.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!