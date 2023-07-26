Posted in: Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: comic con, opinion, SAG-AFTRA, sdcc, sdcc 2023, wga

SDCC: Claiming Comic-Con Didn't Need TV/Film Only Hurts SAG-AFTRA, WGA

If you really want to support striking SAG-AFTRA & WGA union members, then stop claiming San Diego Comic-Con was great without TV and Film.

The writing was on the wall once the WGA officially went on strike, and it became much clearer once SAG-AFTRA followed suit. This year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) was going to be unlike any other before it – a pretty bold statement considering we're still in the shadow of the pandemic-impacted year. From a coverage standpoint, we had to take a Jekyll/Hyde approach when it came to our television coverage. On one hand, we wanted to make sure those who couldn't attend were still getting a chance to check out the news & previews that were dropping. And in this regard, the studios ended up making th best of a self-created bad situation. As a fan of "The Walking Dead" universe, what's not to love about the news of shows getting renewed and teasers for what's to come being dropped? And if it felt like there were more (and bigger) television-themed activations & off-sites, you would be right on target. Just look at the jobs that AMC did Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire & the "Immortal Universe" and Hulu with its "Animayhem" hub.

But on the other hand? It sucked. Royally. Why? Because as great as the news & previews were, they were just hollow adrenaline rushes lacking the essential ingredient to make them meaningful – the people who created these projects. As much as I loved the TWD news that dropped, the thought that we could've had Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Andrew Lincoln, and Danai Gurira on stage together to drive up the excitement but couldn't is depressing. And it really, really pisses me off. Because the studios dropping all of this news goodness are the same ones who won't even bother to return to the negotiating table with the WGA & SAG-AFTRA. So we find ourselves pushing studio content to the fans so they don't get lost in all of this, but we do it with a mix of opinion & commentary that doesn't lose sight of the fact that the AMPTP continues to be okay with letting this all play out with very little if any movement on their part.

So when I read articles online and social media posts about how SDCC "did just fine" and "was even better" without television and film not being there, I started scratching my head until I felt brain because for the life of me? I have no f***ing clue why folks who are going around saying those things think that helps striking SAG-AFTRA & WGA members in their contract negotiations. Because television & film were there… so what you're actually saying is that having the actors & writers there wasn't important in SDCC being a success. Seriously… WTF? By doing that, you are giving the AMPTP more ammo to use and more reason to dig in & continue playing the waiting game. Changing your profile pic to a SAG-AFTRA or WGA strike poster means nothing if you then turn around and tell the world that they didn't matter.

And for a quick reality check? SDCC had a huge crowd because it was also a captive audience – who was getting any kind of decent refund at that point? And it's interesting to see where some of the largest crowds were – activations/off-sites & convention floor. As for panels & presentations, the weekend was filled with social media posts showing how empty rooms & halls were. And to the Comics folks out there? I'm sorry, but it's not the 80s anymore – SDCC is a pop culture convention of which Comics is now just a part and no longer the headliner. There's no one to blame. It's pop culture evolution. Just ask the DVD and the iPod. Considering just how much television & film have to do with keeping the comics industry headline-relevant, it was especially distasteful to see so many, "Yeah! We got Comic-Con back!".

Here's hoping we're not staring down a repeat this October for New York Comic Con (NYCC) – stay tuned…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!