Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, Seal Team, season 7

SEAL Team Season 7 E04: "Heroes and Criminals" Image Gallery, Preview

Check out this image gallery and official overview for Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team Season 7 Ep. 4: "Heroes and Criminals."

As we inch closer to the big series finale, let's check in on what's in store for Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team this weekend. The military drama series follows the lives of the Navy SEALs' most elite unit as they execute dangerous, high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. But during the final season, the team and its members will find themselves at personal and professional crossroads – with their missions deadlier than ever. Joining Boreanaz (the respected and intense Bravo team leader Jason Hayes) for the final run are Neil Brown Jr. (Raymond "Ray" Perry), A.J. Buckley (Percival "Sonny" Quinn), Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis), Raffi Barsoumian (Omar Hamza), and Beau Knapp (Drew Franklin). Now, here's a look at the official overview and images for this weekend's next chapter, "Heroes and Criminals":

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4: "Heroes and Criminals" Preview

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4: "Heroes and Criminals": BRAVO targets a factory in Myanmar that's tied to China and fentanyl production. Lieutenant Davis (Toni Trucks) wants the team to pull intel and destroy the plant. Written by Ariel Endacott and Madalyn Lawson, here's a look at the image galleries from this week's episode:

In the final season, Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.

Paramount+'s SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen. David Boreanaz also serves as an executive producer and has directed the series. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The final season was filmed both in Los Angeles and on location in Colombia (in collaboration with the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!